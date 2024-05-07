Ark Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $144.68 million and $5.77 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001488 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000955 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,659,144 coins and its circulating supply is 180,659,928 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

