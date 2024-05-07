ARPA Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. ARPA has a total market cap of $85.04 million and approximately $9.45 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ARPA has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One ARPA token can currently be bought for about $0.0684 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,242,888,889 tokens. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io.

Buying and Selling ARPA

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,242,888,889 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.06918083 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $8,548,082.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARPA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARPA using one of the exchanges listed above.

