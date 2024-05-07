Artivion (NYSE:AORT) PT Raised to $30.00

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

AORT stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Artivion has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Artivion had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Artivion will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Artivion

In related news, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $44,511.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $44,511.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 72,069 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $1,358,500.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,160,828.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,952 shares of company stock worth $2,891,627 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 38.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artivion during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Artivion by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Artivion by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

