Astar (ASTR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19.81 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Astar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Astar has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Astar has a market cap of $545.32 million and $19.81 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,439,334,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,644,472,478 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

