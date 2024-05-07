AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £116.86 ($146.81).

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £107 ($134.42) to GBX 9,900 ($124.37) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($157.04) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a £110 ($138.19) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca stock opened at £121.06 ($152.09) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 9,461 ($118.86) and a 1-year high of £124.88 ($156.88). The firm has a market cap of £187.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,741.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of £108.03 and a 200-day moving average of £104.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a GBX 156 ($1.96) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,058.82%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

