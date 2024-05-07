Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys New Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 374 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy
In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,452 shares of company stock valued at $112,675,447 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSTR
MicroStrategy Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $1,268.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,405.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $849.00. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $266.00 and a 12 month high of $1,999.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%.
MicroStrategy Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MicroStrategy
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Traders Sell but Investors Still Win After Palantir’s Earnings
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Buy The Dip in Disney After Magical Profit Beat
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Lemonade Squeezes as Breakeven Date Gets Pulled Closer
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.