Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $25,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 821,322 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $167,246,000 after buying an additional 62,952 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 37,694 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,676,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $239.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.57. The stock has a market cap of $145.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $190.71 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.