Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCMB opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average is $51.60. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.