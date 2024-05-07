Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.46% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $962,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $2,760,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 148,647 shares during the period.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BATS:YDEC opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

