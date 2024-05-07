Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $327.64 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $329.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXON has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.09.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

