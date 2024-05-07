Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $947,000 Holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 910.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 24,779 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:PPH opened at $87.63 on Tuesday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1-year low of $74.05 and a 1-year high of $91.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.47.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Profile
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
