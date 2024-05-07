Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 429 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $349.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $356.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.78.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

