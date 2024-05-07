B. Riley Increases EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target to $29.50

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $24.00 to $29.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EVER. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

EverQuote Price Performance

NASDAQ EVER traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,620. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.85. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $25.56.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at EverQuote

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 91,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $1,778,902.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,649,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,941,982.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 4,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $82,103.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 797,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,248,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 91,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $1,778,902.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,649,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,941,982.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 524,065 shares of company stock worth $9,544,076. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 446.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

