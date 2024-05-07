Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,486 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,622 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.62% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $23,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $976,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.19. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $31.62.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. This is an increase from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

