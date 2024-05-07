Bank of America Boosts Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $18.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZETA. Barclays raised their price target on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zeta Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZETA opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 123.59%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 8.2% during the first quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 256,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 227,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 9.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 18.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.