BCK Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 81,713 Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 81,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000. Olink Holding AB (publ) comprises about 2.0% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter worth $232,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 23.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $692,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 403,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 171,395 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.15. 35,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,034. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.60 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $26.01.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $68.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.80 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 18.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

OLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and sells biotechnological products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore that consist of Explore 372 and Explore 384 for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, and inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

