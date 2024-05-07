BCK Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000. Euronav makes up about 1.6% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Euronav Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EURN traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.92. 198,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,664. Euronav NV has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Euronav had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 69.69%. The firm had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EURN. StockNews.com raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

About Euronav

(Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

