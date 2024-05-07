BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. BellRing Brands updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
BellRing Brands Trading Up 7.9 %
BRBR opened at $61.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average is $54.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $62.76.
In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
