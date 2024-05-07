Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

BHE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE BHE opened at $38.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.36. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 902,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after buying an additional 243,480 shares during the period. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $6,558,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after buying an additional 199,263 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth about $3,796,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

