Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 2,551 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.62.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $182.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.