Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,183 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.'s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,875,134,000 after acquiring an additional 69,039 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $624,471,000 after buying an additional 35,105 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,548,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $527,239,000 after acquiring an additional 43,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,378,796 shares of the software company’s stock worth $492,197,000 after purchasing an additional 102,035 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,364,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $489,178,000 after purchasing an additional 293,464 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

ADSK stock opened at $216.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.54 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

