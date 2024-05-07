Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $382.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Beyond Price Performance

NYSE BYON opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69. Beyond has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BYON. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Beyond in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

