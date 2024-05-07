B&G Foods (BGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. B&G Foods has set its FY24 guidance at $0.80-1.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.800-1.000 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $578.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect B&G Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BGS stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $880.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BGS

About B&G Foods

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.