BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,628 shares of the mining company's stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.'s holdings in BHP Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,819 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in BHP Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

BHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About BHP Group



BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

