BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.49-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $157-159 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.50 million. BlackLine also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.12-2.26 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair lowered BlackLine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised BlackLine from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Shares of BL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.43. 676,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,072. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. BlackLine had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $155.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.24 million. Equities analysts expect that BlackLine will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

