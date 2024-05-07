Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $90.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SQ. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.55.

Get Block alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SQ

Block Stock Performance

SQ opened at $73.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.53. Block has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.18%. Equities analysts expect that Block will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,469 shares of company stock valued at $34,963,585 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.