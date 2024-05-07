Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.51-$2.66 EPS.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 73.67% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

