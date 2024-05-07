Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $176.13 and last traded at $177.31. Approximately 1,830,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,566,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.35.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Barclays reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,816 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 97.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 476,810 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $92,093,000 after purchasing an additional 235,847 shares in the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its stake in Boeing by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 3,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

