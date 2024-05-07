Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $4,230.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at HSBC from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price target (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,844.48.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $6.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,605.18. 136,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,736. Booking has a 12 month low of $2,456.93 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,526.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,412.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 176.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,483 shares of company stock valued at $18,891,445 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,742,160,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,224,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,362,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 275,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,096,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booking by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,049,000 after buying an additional 43,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

