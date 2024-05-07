Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Given New $17.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOWL. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bowlero currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Shares of Bowlero stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,016. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 0.57. Bowlero has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). Bowlero had a return on equity of 98.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $305.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowlero will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bowlero news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $1,123,998.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,040,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,397,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 56.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOWL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bowlero by 2,940.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bowlero by 23.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bowlero by 19.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

