Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stake Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,599,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.09% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $19,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,672,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 389,373 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,017,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 48,959 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,832.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,484,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 1,408,138 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 921,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 165,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 577,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 81,249 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.83 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.18%.

BDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

