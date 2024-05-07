Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,110,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,839,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $69.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

