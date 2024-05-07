Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,308.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,308.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,154.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $615.86 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The company has a market capitalization of $606.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,285.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.