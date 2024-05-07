Brokerages Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Target Price at $135.50

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DY. B. Riley upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $30,859.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,679,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 791.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 117,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 104,640 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,244,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,720,000 after purchasing an additional 91,093 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,279,000 after purchasing an additional 72,415 shares during the period. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 166,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 66,192 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DY opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.66 and its 200-day moving average is $117.18. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $78.42 and a 52-week high of $146.32. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

