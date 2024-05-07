Brokerages Set Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Target Price at $32.22

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 123.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,618,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,009,000 after buying an additional 713,519 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,883,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,948,000 after purchasing an additional 583,665 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,553,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,928,000 after buying an additional 117,549 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,517,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,866,000 after buying an additional 64,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,027,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,350,000 after buying an additional 166,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

