Brokerages Set MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Target Price at $562.87

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $569.53.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $475.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.29. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at $152,579,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in MSCI by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in MSCI by 25.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 14.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in MSCI by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

