Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post earnings of C$0.46 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 45.27% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BAM opened at C$54.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of C$21.23 billion and a PE ratio of 35.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.69. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of C$39.38 and a 1-year high of C$58.19.

Brookfield Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 133.55%.

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.