Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post earnings of C$0.46 per share for the quarter.
Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 45.27% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter.
Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance
Shares of TSE:BAM opened at C$54.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of C$21.23 billion and a PE ratio of 35.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.69. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of C$39.38 and a 1-year high of C$58.19.
Brookfield Asset Management Cuts Dividend
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.
