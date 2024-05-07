BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $3.05-3.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $8.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.50. 208,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,776. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.75. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Bank of America increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

