Cannae (CNNE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Cannae to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.17). Cannae had a negative net margin of 53.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. On average, analysts expect Cannae to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cannae Stock Performance

CNNE stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cannae has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cannae

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $588,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,824.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $1,041,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,377,920.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 30,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $588,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,824.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,039. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

