Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $143.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $85.22 and a 1-year high of $149.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COF

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.