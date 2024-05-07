Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys Shares of 10,019 DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in DHT by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in DHT by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 31,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,640,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHT. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

DHT Stock Performance

DHT stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $11.62. 2,200,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,339. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. DHT had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. DHT’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. DHT’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

