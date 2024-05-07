Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys Shares of 8,229 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 43,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.08. 683,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,908. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

