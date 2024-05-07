Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases 13 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Lam Research by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX traded up $16.01 on Monday, hitting $924.54. 754,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $512.09 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $941.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $822.52.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,030.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.85.

View Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,065 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.