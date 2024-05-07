Capital Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:CPTP)

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
Capital Properties Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPTP opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. Capital Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.
About Capital Properties
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Properties
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Traders Sell but Investors Still Win After Palantir’s Earnings
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Buy The Dip in Disney After Magical Profit Beat
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Lemonade Squeezes as Breakeven Date Gets Pulled Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.