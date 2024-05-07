CBB Bancorp, Inc. (CBBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on May 24th

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

CBB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CBB Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,816. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $101.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.52. CBB Bancorp has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $10.92.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

