CBB Bancorp, Inc. (CBBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on May 24th

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
CBB Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of CBB Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,816. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $101.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.52. CBB Bancorp has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $10.92.
About CBB Bancorp
