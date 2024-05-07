Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,799,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 4,662,873 shares.The stock last traded at $75.81 and had previously closed at $78.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.73.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,930.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,043,363 shares of company stock worth $131,361,140. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Celsius by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

