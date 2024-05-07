Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.33.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVCY

Central Valley Community Bancorp Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $235.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $22.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 531,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.