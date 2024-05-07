Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 96,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 64,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Century Lithium Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$62.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.59.

Century Lithium (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Century Lithium Company Profile

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

