Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $385-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $388.90 million.
Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.66. 822,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,410. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. Certara has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.80 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. Research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $243,094.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,033.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $243,094.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,033.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,427 shares of company stock worth $405,095. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
