Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $385-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $388.90 million.

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.66. 822,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,410. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. Certara has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.80 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. Research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERT. Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised Certara from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Insider Transactions at Certara

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $243,094.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,033.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $243,094.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,033.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,427 shares of company stock worth $405,095. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Featured Stories

