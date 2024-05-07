Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) PT Raised to $4.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CERS. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Cerus in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CERS opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.31. Cerus has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.80 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 20,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $41,650.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 490,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,058.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 20,619 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $41,650.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 490,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,058.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 29,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $70,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 478,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,346.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,516 shares of company stock valued at $372,912 over the last quarter. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 789.1% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,497,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,062 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 1,878.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,292,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cerus by 18.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,408,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 221,859 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerus by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,914,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,175,000 after purchasing an additional 852,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 13.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 593,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 71,020 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

